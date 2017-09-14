Russian senator: Moscow is not an advocate or prosecutor in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue

"The main issue for Russia is that its partners form their own foreign and domestic policies and not be influenced by foreign states."

Member of the Russian Federation Council Andrei Klimov touched upon the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the international conference "Moscow-Baku Axis: Towards a New Geopolitics of the Caucasus".

The Russian senator said that the parties must solve this problem independently:

"Russia is not an advocate or a prosecutor. We hope that the parties will find a compromise solution themselves."

