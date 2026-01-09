Russian strike damages Qatar Embassy in Kyiv

Damaged premises of the Qatar Embassy in Kyiv (photo: twitter.com/andrii_sybiha).

The Embassy of Qatar in Kyiv was damaged during a large-scale Russian missile strike overnight on January 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported.

Sybiha called the attack a clear violation of the Vienna Convention and condemned Russia’s “brutality without bounds,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine has offered full support to Qatar in addressing the damage and urged Gulf countries to respond both publicly and diplomatically.

News.Az