Ukraine urges UN action after Russian missile hits Lviv

Ukraine has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting following a Russian ballistic missile strike on the Lviv region. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack using an Oreshnik missile is a “gross violation of international law” and demanded the world respond to the act of terror.

Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine plans to seek coordinated action through the UN, Ukraine-NATO Council, the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE. The missile strike follows attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kryvyi Rih, underscoring Russia’s ongoing escalation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Kremlin confirmed the launch but attempted to justify it with a false claim of an alleged attack on President Putin’s residence. Sybiha urged the international community to focus on the real civilian casualties caused by Russia.

Ukraine is calling for concrete steps, including:

Strengthening air defenses to intercept ballistic missiles

Imposing new sanctions on Russia’s military-industrial sector

Diplomatic condemnation and isolation of Russia for attacking civilians

