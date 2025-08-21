Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk sparks chemical hazard warning - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the night of 20–21 August, local authorities reported.

According to media reports, the strike targeted gas storage facilities, raising the risk of a chemical hazard for nearby residents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack triggered a large fire, visible even from the city of Dnipro. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Authorities have urged residents to immediately close their windows and remain in shelters until the situation is under control.

