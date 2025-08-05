Russian strikes kill 9, injure 17 in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine civilians were killed and 17 others injured across Ukraine over the past 24 hours as Russian forces launched widespread airstrikes, Ukrainian regional authorities reported on Tuesday.

The attacks included the launch of an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and 46 Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs from several Russian regions including Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine’s Air Force, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare systems intercepted 29 drones, while the remaining drones and missile caused damage in southern and northeastern Ukraine.

“Last night, the Russians launched a ballistic missile and nearly 50 UAVs — most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds. Many were shot down, but unfortunately, some reached their targets,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

One of the worst-hit areas was Lozova, a town in Kharkiv Oblast, which endured the most intense attack since the beginning of the full-scale war, according to Mayor Serhii Zelensky.

Between 2:45 and 4:40 a.m., 33 drones struck the town, killing one person and injuring five others. An additional five residents, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, suffered psychological trauma.

Among the injured were four railway workers, and a mechanic on duty was killed in the strike.

The attack damaged railway infrastructure, set fire to station buildings and depot rooftops, and caused significant disruption.

News.Az