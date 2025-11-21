Russian strikes leave 15 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv without power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have left 15 settlements without electricity, local authorities reported on Friday. The strike targeted the Lozova community, damaging critical power infrastructure, according to Serhii Zelenskyi, head of the Lozova city territorial community.

“Critical infrastructure has been damaged in the Lozova community following a Russian attack,” Zelenskyi said, noting that specialists are already working to restore power as quickly as possible. Residents have been urged to stay cautious, avoid downed power lines, and contact emergency services if needed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack comes amid a broader wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, with infrastructure targeted in four regions on November 20. As a result, power outage schedules remain in effect, with residential customers facing rolling outages and industrial users subject to restrictions. Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, warned that the scope and timing of outages may change, depending on ongoing damage.

In addition, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants were forced to reduce capacity following Russian strikes on November 19. Despite the severe weather, Ukrenergo stated that no systemic deterioration of the power grid is expected, though the strikes have increased the need for emergency preparedness.

News.Az