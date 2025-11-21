European defense shares drop to lowest levels since September

+ ↺ − 16 px

European defense stocks fell to their lowest levels since early September on Friday, following comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing willingness for “honest” work on a U.S.-backed plan to end the war.

An index tracking aerospace and defence companies fell 2.6% and was on course for its largest weekly decline since mid-October, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The index had surged more than 200% since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Shares in Germany'‍s Renk fell around 6%, on track for a sixth straight day of losses.

Hensoldt and Rheinmetall were both down around ​4%.

Italy's Leonardo, Sweden's Saab slipped between ‌around 2% and 3%.

JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note earlier this week they saw the plan as not acceptable to Ukraine or its European allies, and viewed the recent selloff in defence companies as a "⁠compelling entry point" into the ​sector.

"If the U.S. ​is able to impose this plan (which is unlikely, in our view) we think ‍it would ⁠amount to a de facto victory for Russia, driving European defence spending even higher than planned and at ⁠a much faster pace," they wrote. ‌

