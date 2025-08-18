Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill three, including toddler, injure 17 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, and injured at least 17 others, local officials said on Monday.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the toddler died in a drone strike early Monday following a ballistic missile attack the previous night that shattered around 1,000 windows in residential buildings. “The number of injured is continuously increasing,” he wrote on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed two more deaths and said six children were among the injured. He added that rescuers had pulled a woman alive from the rubble, though others may still be trapped.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has faced frequent Russian drone and missile strikes since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine’s emergency service reported that some residents had to be evacuated after the latest attack.

In the neighboring Sumy region, Russian strikes injured two people and damaged at least a dozen homes and an educational facility, according to regional governor Oleh Hryhorov.

Russia has not commented on the latest attacks. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians, though thousands of civilians have been killed since the war began.

The strikes came days after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska for talks on ending the war, with Washington pressing Kyiv to consider a quick deal with Moscow.

News.Az