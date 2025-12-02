Russian tanker attacked off Türkiye, crew safe

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian-flagged tanker, MIDVOLGA-2, traveling from Russia to Georgia with sunflower oil, reported an attack 80 miles off the Turkish coast. All 13 crew members were unharmed, and the vessel continued toward Sinop port, Türkiye’s Maritime Affairs Directorate said.

Turkish officials stated that messages were sent to relevant parties, including Ukraine. Local media reported that the attack involved a kamikaze drone. The incident follows recent Ukrainian drone strikes on sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Türkiye, a NATO member, has urged all sides to ensure the safety of commercial ships while maintaining ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and hosting multiple peace talks.

