Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers conduct flight over Sea of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rusisa's Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

"Tu-95MS strategic bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted more than six hours. The crews of Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter support for the flight," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Pacific Ocean, the Black and Baltic Seas, the ministry said.

The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the ministry stressed.

News.Az