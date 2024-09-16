Russia conducts training flight of strategic bombers over Chukchi Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted a training flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea.

Accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets, the more than 10-hour flight was part of the Ocean-2024 military exercises, which began on September 10, News.Az reports.During the mission, the crew executed training strikes with air-launched cruise missiles against simulated enemy targets, all in accordance with international airspace regulations.Strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-95MS are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the air component of the nuclear triad comprising aircraft, submarines, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.The Ocean-2024 military drill involves more than 400 warships, submarines, and support vessels from the auxiliary fleet, alongside over 120 aircraft and helicopters from the naval aviation and Aerospace Forces, as well as approximately 7,000 units of military and special equipment, and over 90,000 personnel.

News.Az