Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak declares Kremlin bid for 2018

The rumors that the prominent Russian TV personality could run for president in 2018 as an "ideal option" of a female candidate against Vladimir Putin have been circulating since the beginning of September, Sputniknews reports.

Sobchak launched a presidential campaign website on Wednesday, calling herself a candidate "none of the above," and urging people to cast their votes for her.



According to her website, Sobchak has already gathered almost 2,000 signatures from the necessary 100,000 in order to be eligible to run for the presidency.



Sobchak also urged voters to show up at polling stations in a letter she sent to the Vedomosti newspaper to announce her candidacy. She added that she was hoping to raise the money necessary for the campaign with the help of the Russian elite.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said he believes that the question of the possible Sobchak's nomination should be treated from the point of view of compliance with the legislation and noted that she satisfies all criteria enshrined in the Russian Constitution to run for the Russian presidency in 2018 after all necessary formalities are completed.

The spokesman added that Sobchak, though very talented and educated, wanted to engage in politics, would have to start from scratch since she is experienced in journalism which differs greatly from politics. He also noted that Sobchak's political views were unclear.

