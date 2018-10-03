Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich elected president of World Chess Federation FIDE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian ex-official Arkady Dvorkovich has been elected president of the World Chess Federation during the FIDE General Assembly in Georgia’s Batumi on Wednesday

The other candidate for the post was FIDE Vice-President Georgios Markropoulos of Greece. Dvorkovich received 103 votes, while Makropoulos secured 78 votes. One vote was announced to be invalid.

Another contender for the post, Grandmaster Nigel Short, of Britain, withdrew his candidacy some minutes shy of the voting procedure.

