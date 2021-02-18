Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by over 13,400

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 13,447 in the past day to 4,125,598, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, according to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Magadan Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Chechen Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.1%).

Moscow confirmed 1,950 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 1,094 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 577 in the Moscow Region, 417 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 345 in the Voronezh Region, 323 in the Rostov Region and 296 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 382,360 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

News.Az