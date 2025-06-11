Russia’s drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 2, injuries at least 60 – PHOTO/VIDEO

Russia’s drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 2, injuries at least 60 – PHOTO/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a drone assault on Kharkiv overnight on June 11, targeting residential areas and killing at least two people while injuring 60 others, including nine children, according to local authorities.

The attack struck a five-story residential building in the city's Slobidskyi district, leaving 15 apartments in flames, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Several homes in the Osnovyanskyi district were also hit.

The large-scale attack also struck a trolleybus depot in the city, several vehicles, playgrounds, and local businesses, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

No information was available as to the full extent of the damage or the status of all the injured victims.

Terekhov said that nine people have been hospitalized as a result of the attack, including a 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. Nine children were injured in total, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Earlier in the night, Terekhov warned residents that a "massive enemy drone attack" was targeting Kharkiv. He later reported that Russia carried out 17 drone strikes in the city.

Russia has pounded the city of Kharkiv with relentless aerial attacks in recent days.

A series of attacks with drones, missiles, and KAB guided bombs on June 7 left four dead and around 40 injured, as Russia struck civilian targets in the city throughout the night and again in the afternoon.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the "brutal strike" and urged the U.S. to allow Ukraine to purchase urgently needed air defense systems.

Already a frequent target of Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines, Kharkiv has also come under fire during Moscow's recent record-breaking attacks against cities across Ukraine.

Zelensky said on June 10 that Russia has been steadily increasing the number of weapons it launches at Ukraine in its mass overnight assaults.

News.Az