Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of stirring unrest in Georgia to stage color revolution
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (not pictured) meet in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the collective West of provoking internal conflicts in Georgia with the aim of orchestrating a color revolution.Speaking at the 20th meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Lavrov claimed the West uses various tactics, including large-scale information warfare and direct attempts to instigate unrest, to destabilize nations, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
"The collective West provokes internal conflicts and creates tensions, not hesitating to employ dirty geopolitical technologies, ranging from large-scale information wars to overt attempts to stage a color revolution, which is what they are now trying to do in Georgia," Lavrov stated.
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West actively uses an extensive network of non-governmental organizations "to create domestic instability in the countries of the Global South and the Global East."
"It has come to the point where, in order to implement their destructive geopolitical scheme, particularly in the CIS countries, the West has turned to the resources that extremist forces have to offer," Lavrov emphasized.