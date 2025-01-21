Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Lavrov announces upcoming visit to Armenia

Russia’s Lavrov announces upcoming visit to Armenia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced plans to visit Yerevan after discussions with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"There is a need to intensify interaction between our ministries, and I will definitely take advantage of the invitation that Ararat Samvelovich confirmed to me today to visit Yerevan," the Russian minister said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between the deputy ministers [of foreign affairs] and we have agreed to prepare another two-year plan for consultations between the foreign ministries in the near future," Lavrov noted.

