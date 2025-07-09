Russia’s Lavrov to visit North Korea amid growing ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will make a three-day visit to North Korea starting Friday, state media announced, marking a new step in deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The trip comes less than a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly agreed to dispatch thousands of military workers to aid Russia, signaling closer cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Lavrov’s visit was confirmed by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which said the Russian envoy was invited by the North’s Foreign Ministry.

The visit underscores the increasing alignment between Russia and North Korea as both nations face heightened tensions with the West over military and strategic issues.

News.Az