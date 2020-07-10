Russia's Lavrov warns about rising risks of nuclear confrontation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday stated that the risk of a global nuclear confrontation has increased significantly, Sputnik reports.

He stressed that global security had deteriorated because Washington is dismantling the global arms control system.

"I agree that nuclear risks have recently increased substantially, that the security situation, international strategic stability are openly deteriorating. The reasons are also obvious to everyone: the US wants to regain global dominance and achieve victory in what they call the rivalry of the great powers", he explained.

News.Az