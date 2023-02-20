Russia's MFA speaks on launch of EU mission in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry, has commented on the launching of the EU civilian monitoring mission on the Armenian border, News.az reports via Russian MFA.

"Emphasizing the exclusively civilian nature of the new mission, the EU representatives are dissembling. It is deployed within the EU Common Security and Defence Policy. Therefore, it is worth treating it accordingly. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen the desire of the EU and the West as a whole to gain a foothold in our ally Armenia by any means," she said.

Zakharova noted that Moscow sees an exclusively geopolitical background in these attempts, far from the interests of true normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.

"Everything is being done to push Russia out of the region and weaken its historical role as the main guarantor of security. Baku's publicly expressed negative assessments of this initiative are ignored. Moreover, the experience of the EU's participation in the settlement of various regional conflicts is very ambiguous. It is unlikely that Brussels can boast of success in this area," she said.

According to Zakharova, a set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia remains the key factor of stability and security in the region for the foreseeable future.

"The most right way to improve the situation in the region depends on the comprehensive implementation of these agreements, including the unblocking of transport communications, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the establishment of contacts between the public, experts, religious circles, parliamentarians of the two countries, as well as negotiations on the elaboration of a peace treaty. Russia is ready to continue to contribute to this in every possible way," she concluded.

News.Az