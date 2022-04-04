Russia’s Putin signs decree on retaliatory visa measures for unfriendly countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on retaliatory visa measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign nations, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The document was published on the official portal of legal information.

The decree was signed "based on the need to take urgent measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union." According to the document, the Russian Federation has suspended a number of clauses of agreements on visa facilitation with the EU, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to introduce personal restrictions on entry into the Russian Federation for foreigners and stateless persons who commit unfriendly acts.

News.Az