Russia's Putin to participate in extraordinary online BRICS summit on Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an extraordinary online BRICS summit on the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the press service of the president of South Africa, the current BRICS’ presidency, the meeting will focus, in particular, on the situation in the Gaza Strip. Along with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the association’s new members - Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates - were invited to participate. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also take part in the meeting, which is expected to produce a joint statement.

According to the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency, the extraordinary summit was initiated by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

