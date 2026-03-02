Rutte reveals NATO plans on Iran war

Speaking to Germany’s ARD television in Brussels, Rutte said it was “really important” what the US was doing “together with Israel” to take out and degrade Iran’s capacity to develop nuclear and ballistic missile capability, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES U.S. provides insurance and convoy support in Mideast Gulf

Dubai reports no casualties in U.S. consulate attack

Iran to elect new Supreme Leader after March 6

BREAKING: U.S. Consulate in Dubai catches fire after Iranian attack - VIDEO

He went on to stress that NATO as an alliance would not be involved. “There are absolutely no plans whatsoever for NATO to get dragged into this or to be part of it,” he said, adding that individual allies may support US efforts.