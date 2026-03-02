Yandex metrika counter

Rutte reveals NATO plans on Iran war

Source: Xinhua

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has praised US and Israeli military action against Iran, but has ruled out the alliance joining the regional conflict.

Speaking to Germany’s ARD television in Brussels, Rutte said it was “really important” what the US was doing “together with Israel” to take out and degrade Iran’s capacity to develop nuclear and ballistic missile capability, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

He went on to stress that NATO as an alliance would not be involved. “There are absolutely no plans whatsoever for NATO to get dragged into this or to be part of it,” he said, adding that individual allies may support US efforts.


