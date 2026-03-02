Erdogan warns of grave regional and global risks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that failure to intervene in the current conflict could have serious consequences for both regional and global security.

Speaking about the escalating tensions, Mr Erdogan said the ongoing process, if left unchecked, would create economic and geopolitical uncertainties that no country would be able to bear, News.az reports.

He stressed the urgency of de-escalation, saying that “the fire must be extinguished before it grows any further,” in a call for immediate action to prevent the crisis from deepening.

News.Az