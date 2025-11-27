Rutte: Russia has ‘no say’ on Ukraine’s NATO future

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Nov. 26 that Russia has no authority to influence whether Ukraine can join the alliance, stressing that membership decisions are made solely by NATO states and require full consensus.

“Russia has no say or veto over who can be a NATO member,” Rutte told Spain’s El País. He added, however, that unanimity among allies remains the decisive factor — and several members, including the United States, currently oppose Ukraine’s accession, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rutte’s remarks came during a week of intensified diplomatic activity, as Washington revived peace negotiations with a 28-point proposal criticized for granting Russia excessive concessions. The initial draft reportedly included a clause blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid, effectively granting Moscow the veto it has long sought. Following consultations with Kyiv and European partners, the plan was subsequently toned down.

The NATO chief noted that Moscow continues to justify its full-scale invasion by claiming NATO expansion threatened Russia, even though Ukraine was not a member. Instead, Russia’s aggression prompted Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, both citing the Kremlin as a major security risk.

Rutte said the latest version of the U.S. plan, negotiated in Geneva, offers a “good foundation for further discussions,” though he underlined that some elements will require separate talks with NATO, especially regarding long-term security arrangements.

“When you look at the peace plan, we want to ensure that Putin never tries to attack Ukraine again,” he said. “If NATO membership is not an option, we must at least provide security guarantees strong enough to deter Russia.”

Rutte also assessed Russia’s military situation in 2025 as largely stagnant, pointing out that Moscow’s forces advance only “a few meters a day” and have failed for 18 months to capture the embattled city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces say Russian fighters continue attempting to infiltrate the city, sometimes disguised as civilians.

Regardless of how peace negotiations develop, Rutte warned that Russia will remain a significant threat for years.

“If a Russian president is willing to sacrifice a million of his own people for this fallacy of correcting history, we must be prepared,” he said. He emphasized that Europe must continue increasing defense spending, adding that “a peace plan does not change the assessment of Russia as a long-term threat.”

News.Az