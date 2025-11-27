Millie Brown addresses Harbour bullying rumor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed reports claiming she filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her Stranger Things costar David Harbour during the filming of season 5. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown, 21, emphasized that she and Harbour value their “friendship more than anything,” noting they have been united for the past decade while working on the Netflix series.

The comments follow a Daily Mail report alleging Brown submitted “pages and pages” of accusations before filming began, prompting a months-long investigation. The report noted there were no allegations of sexual misconduct, but Brown reportedly had a representative on set during season 5, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the headlines, Brown and Harbour appeared together smiling at the season 5 premiere earlier this month. The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, also said the cast is “like family” after 10 years together.

Brown plays Eleven, while Harbour portrays Jim Hopper, her adoptive father on the show — a bond that has reflected their real-life dynamic. Brown has often described Harbour as protective and caring, while Harbour has spoken about feeling a “fatherly affection” toward her since she joined the series as a child.

As Stranger Things releases the first part of its final season, both stars continue to publicly reaffirm their long-standing friendship, despite the recent controversy.

