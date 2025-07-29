Ryne Sandberg dies at 65

At the time of his retirement, Ryne Sandberg held the record for most Gold Glove Awards and the most home runs by a second baseman. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Baseball legend Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Famer best known for his years with the Chicago Cubs, has died at the age of 65 following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

The Cubs icon, often affectionately known as "Ryno," passed away on July 28, 2025. His death was confirmed by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, where Sandberg was enshrined in 2005 as one of the greatest second basemen in Major League Baseball history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook,” said Hall of Fame Chair Jane Forbes Clark. “He always emphasized his respect for the way the game should be played... We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Margaret, and his family.”

Sandberg had gone public earlier this year with his diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer. He had been receiving treatment for metastatic cancer, which had spread beyond the prostate, but complications worsened in recent weeks.

