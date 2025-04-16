S. Korea police raid presidential office over alleged obstruction in warrant execution

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean police on Wednesday raided the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS), as part of their investigation into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon obstructed the execution of a detention warrant for Yoon early this year.

The police's special investigation team on Yoon's Dec. 3 martial law declaration searched the presidential office's secure phone server and the PSS office and residence, all in the central Seoul district of Yongsan, in the morning, police officials said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Kim is accused of obstructing investigators' attempt to detain Yoon at the presidential residence in January. Last month, a Seoul court turned down the prosecution's request for warrants to arrest Kim and Lee Kwang-woo, chief of the PSS' bodyguard division.

Police officials said the presidential office's surveillance cameras are also subject to the raid in connection with former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's insurrection charges.

News.Az