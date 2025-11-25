S. Korea raises nationwide alert after sixth swine fever case

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s quarantine authorities issued a nationwide alert on Tuesday, calling for enhanced measures against African swine fever (ASF) following the country’s sixth confirmed case this year.

The latest outbreak occurred at a pig farm in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, which raises 463 pigs, according to officials at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH). In response, the CDMH issued the highest-level red alert nationwide to prevent further spread, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Authorities culled 1,423 pigs from the affected farm and other nearby farms under the same ownership and imposed a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities across the country. Disinfection efforts are underway in Dangjin and surrounding areas, alongside emergency inspections of nearby pig farms.

“While the previous five cases this year were in northern Gyeonggi Province, the latest outbreak in South Chungcheong, which has the largest swine farming capacity in the country, significantly raises the risk of nationwide spread,” an agriculture ministry official said.

He added, “We will mobilize all available resources to prevent additional cases and fully contain ASF.”

