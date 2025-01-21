S. Korea's Yoon attends impeachment trial, stresses belief in liberal democracy

Yoon Suk Yeol made his first appearance at the trial after missing the first few hearings. Photo: EPA

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for the first time at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, speaking of his long-held belief in "liberal democracy" and asking the bench to consider him favorably.

Yoon arrived at the court in a convoy escorted by the Presidential Security Service from the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, where he has been held in custody since last Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. At 2 p.m., he entered the courtroom, dressed in a suit and red tie, and sat waiting for the eight justices to arrive for the third hearing of the trial deliberating his impeachment over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law."It's my first time attending today, so I will speak briefly," Yoon said while seated after asking acting court President Moon Hyung-bae for a chance to speak."Since coming of age, I have lived with a firm belief in liberal democracy until this very day, and especially during my time in public service," he said."As the Constitutional Court is an institution that exists to defend the Constitution, I ask the justices to consider me favorably in various respects."

