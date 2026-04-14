S. Korean AI startup DeepX prepares IPO, weighs US debut

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South Korean AI chip startup DeepX said on Tuesday that it is preparing to list its shares on the domestic market, adding that the company is also open to the possibility of a future listing in the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The on-device AI chip developer, which collaborates with Hyundai Motor and Baidu, plans to appoint banks to oversee its initial public offering after completing its current funding round in the first half of this year, according to DeepX CEO Lokwon Kim.

News.Az