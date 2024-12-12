S. Korean president defends martial law declaration in televised address
Xinhua
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday defended his move to impose a short-lived martial law and showed no will to step down in a televised address to the nation, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The president justified his declaration of the emergency martial law last week as "an act of governing" that should not be "subject to legal judgment."
Yoon also accused the opposition of framing insurrection charges and paralyzing state affairs with the abuse of impeachment, noting he would face impeachment or investigation "confidently."
