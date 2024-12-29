S. Korea’s acting president designates Muan as special disaster zone over deadly plane crash

S. Korea’s acting president designates Muan as special disaster zone over deadly plane crash

South Kora's Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday designated the southwestern county of Muan as a special disaster zone eligible for state support following a deadly plane crash.

Choi made the announcement after arriving at Muan International Airport, located 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Except for the two rescued from the accident, all people on board are presumed to have died, firefighting authorities said."The government is allocating all available resources through the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, and has declared (Muan) as a special disaster zone," Choi said during a government meeting held in Muan."We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and devise preventive measures to avoid the occurrence of similar accidents in the future," Choi said.The acting president also ordered related agencies to utilize all available equipment, personnel and infrastructure to "save even one more life," his office said.Acting President Choi Sang-mok visits Muan International Airport, 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to meet the bereaved families of the victims of a deadly plane crash on Dec. 29, 2024. (Yonhap)"I believe no words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy," Choi said, noting that government agencies are working closely to respond to the accident."The government will spare no effort in supporting the bereaved families," the acting president added.Choi also stressed the need for extra caution to ensure the safety of firefighters during the rescue operation, his office said.Choi, meanwhile, has been serving as acting president since Friday, after the National Assembly voted to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was suspended less than two weeks after assuming the role from President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 14.

