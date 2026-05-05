Maersk ship transits Strait of Hormuz under US escort

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Danish freight company Maersk says one of its vessels has successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz under US military escort, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company stated on Tuesday that the US-flagged Alliance Fairfax had been stranded in the Gulf since the war erupted in February and was “offered the opportunity” to leave the area with assistance from the US military.

According to Maersk, “the vessel subsequently exited the Persian Gulf accompanied by US military assets” on May 4.

The company also confirmed that the transit was completed without incident and that all crew members are safe and unharmed.

News.Az