Sabalenka overcomes Sramkova to reach Wuhan Open third round

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Rebecca Sramkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and advance to the third round of the Wuhan Open.

Sabalenka was playing her first match since winning the US Open last month and looked far from her best early on as Sramkova came out flying only to be overpowered by the four-time Grand Slam champion, who is unbeaten in 18 Wuhan Open matches, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

She will face Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the next round on Thursday morning.

"Rebecca played incredible tennis, especially in the first set. There wasn't much I could do," said Sabalenka.

"I knew after my little break [from tennis in the last month], it would not be easy to get back into my rhythm but I'm really glad in the second set I found my game and I stepped in and played really great."

Both players failed to hold their first service games before Sramkova broke again in the third game, this time proving decisive, with Sabalenka's rustiness evident.

The Slovakian made few errors to not allow Sabalenka back into the first set, which she wrapped up with a strong love hold in 35 minutes. Sabalenka responded by increasing her aggression to break in the fourth game of the second set then saved four break points in a long seventh game which dented Sramkova's confidence. After clinching the second set, Sabalenka broke twice in the deciding set as she continued to combine power and accuracy to overcome her early scare and remain on track for a fourth straight Wuhan Open title.

News.Az