Sabotage on Colombian pipeline causes major oil spill - VIDEO

A deliberate attack on Colombia’s Bicentenario oil pipeline has led to a significant oil spill contaminating the Arauca River.

The breach, deemed a terrorist act, caused crude oil to leak extensively into the river, though authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators, News.Az reports, citing Ultima Hora Caracol (UHC).

The Colombian national army has secured the area to support ongoing investigations and assist technical teams responding to the incident.

The spill has polluted the river’s surface for several kilometers, forcing officials to warn residents of Palmarito, a rural village in Fortul municipality, to avoid the contaminated zone.

Oil contamination has spread downstream into the Arauca River, affecting both banks and damaging local crops.

Farmers report that their water sources, vital for agriculture and household use, have also been polluted.

Following the explosion, pipeline operations were suspended. Cenit, the company managing the pipeline, confirmed coordination with emergency and military services to clean and secure the site but did not disclose the exact timing of the attack.

Residents are urged to stay away from the affected pipeline area and avoid using water from the Caranal River until the situation is resolved.

