Sabu, ECW legend and former WWE star, dead at 60

Sabu, one of the most popular hardcore wrestlers during his run with ECW in the 1990s before a brief run with WWE in the mid-2000s, has died, News.Az according to PWInsider.com.

He was 60. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, had his retirement match against Joey Janela last month.

A high flyer who became famous for his work in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, barbed wire and more, Sabu became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.”

