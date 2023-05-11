Sadyr Japarov: Opening of school named after Heydar Aliyev in Kyrgyzstan is a symbol of brotherhood of our peoples

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev's strategic thinking and foresight became key factors in creation and successful development of modern Azerbaijan. His large-scale social and economic reforms, infrastructure projects and proactive foreign policy made Azerbaijan famous far beyond its borders,” President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said in his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

“In your person, we observe a successful continuation of Heydar Aliyev's policy, thanks to which Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory, plays a stabilizing political role in the region and holds influential positions in international economic relations, I am proud to note that joint inauguration of a school named after the Great Leader of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan is a landmark event and a symbol of brotherhood of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.

