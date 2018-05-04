Sailing regatta to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regatta of sailing yachts (Baku Sailing Regatta-2018) dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held in Baku on Saturday, May 5, the Azerbaijani Sailing Federation announced May 4.

The regatta is organized jointly by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Sailing Federation, Trend reports.

The regatta will be attended by 40 yachtsmen.

The winners will be determined by local and international judges, and the regatta participants taking I, II and III places will be awarded.

During the regatta, various entertainment programs, games and quizzes, as well as an outdoor exhibition, where residents and guests of the capital city will get acquainted with interesting exhibits on marine topics, will be organized in the National Seaside Park.

It is planned that a demonstration of yachts will be held throughout the regatta.

The regatta will be held from 11:00 to 18:00 (local time).

This year "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC celebrates its 160th anniversary, in the framework of which it has been envisaged to hold a number of events, the first of which is this regatta, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az