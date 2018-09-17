Salehi: Iran implements its commitments within JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ever since that the agreement went into effect in January 2016, Iran, as stipulated in 12 consecutive IAEA reports, has fully complied with the provisions of the deal and implemented all its ensuing nuclear related commitments. This is a simple, undeniable and generally recognized fact," he said.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) called the American unilateral decision "a blatant breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and an open travesty of the fundamental and cherished principles of international law and multilateralism."

Salehi stressed that the U.S. step has placed in serious jeopardy the fate of this valuable and unique science-diplomacy achievement.

