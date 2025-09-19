Sam Pitroda returns, felt at home in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Controversy-prone Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda has called for a shift in India’s foreign policy, urging the country to prioritize relations with its neighbours. Speaking in an interview with IANS, Pitroda stated that he always “felt at home” during his visits to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“Our foreign policy must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all going through difficult times and there is no need to fight. There are issues of violence and terrorism, but in the neighbourhood there is a common gene pool,” Pitroda said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Recalling his visits to the three countries, Pitroda added:

“I have been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I have been to Bangladesh, Nepal, and I feel at home. I don’t feel like I am in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me, they like my songs, they eat my food. We must learn to live with them in peace and harmony.”

