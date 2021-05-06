Samir Nuriyev: Restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation are always in the President’s spotlight

Samir Nuriyev: Restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation are always in the President’s spotlight

The fifth meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, established by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 24 November 2020 to resolve issues in the territories liberated from occupation in a centralized manner, has been held in a videoconference format.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Head of the Presidential Administration and chairman of the Headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, noted that restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation were always in the spotlight of the head of state. He said that priority areas of future activities had been identified.

Samir Nuriyev said that, as President Ilham Aliyev had noted, Armenia had ravaged the cities and villages in the lands liberated from occupation, razed historical and religious sites to the ground, and this required large-scale planning and restoration work.

During the meeting, reports were made on the crucial demining work in the territories liberated from occupation, preparation of the State Program on “Restoration and Sustainable Development of Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation for 2021-2025”, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, energy supply, in particular, “Green energy” issues, urban planning, creation of the transport and communication infrastructure, as well as the work carried out within the framework of a research by ADA University on “Preparation of proposals for prognostication and effective organization of repatriation to post-conflict territories of Azerbaijan”. The meeting also discussed the results of surveys carried out. Relevant instructions were given during the meeting.

In accordance with the instructions of the head of state, the meeting participants emphasized the importance of doing the work at a fast pace and with high quality.

News.Az