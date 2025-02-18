Samsung Electronics nominates chip execs as new board members

The South Korean company also said in a regulatory filing it had nominated Seoul National University Professor Lee Hyuk-jae as an outside director. Lee, a chip expert, is head of Seoul National University's semiconductor research centre.

With two chip executives and one semiconductor academic nominated to the board, Samsung is looking to strengthen its focus on chips at the top level of the company.

Samsung said the new board nominations would be voted on at a shareholders' meeting slated for March 19.