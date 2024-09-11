Samsung plans to cut global workforce by up to 30%

Samsung Electronics is set to cut up to 30% of its global workforce across various divisions.

The job cuts will primarily impact sales, marketing, and administrative staff in regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the reduction will be completed by the end of the year.Samsung, the world’s leading producer of smartphones, TVs, and memory chips, said in a statement that the workforce adjustments are routine and intended to improve efficiency.The company said that no specific targets for job cuts have been set, and production staff will not be affected.Samsung has around 267,800 employees worldwide, with more than half of them based overseas.The company’s sales and marketing teams account for approximately 25,100 employees, while administrative roles comprise 27,800, according to its latest sustainability report.The move comes as Samsung faces challenges in several key areas. The company’s chip business, a major revenue driver, has been slower to recover from an industry downturn, leading to a 15-year low in profits last year.Additionally, Samsung is facing increasing competition from rivals like Apple in the smartphone market and SK Hynix in the high-end memory chip sector.In India, Samsung has already begun offering severance packages to mid-level employees, with up to 1,000 jobs expected to be affected.In China, reports suggest the company plans to cut around 30% of its sales staff.The cuts are part of Samsung’s efforts to prepare for a potential slowdown in global demand for tech products as the global economy slows.While it remains unclear if similar job cuts will occur at Samsung’s South Korean headquarters, the company is facing labour unrest at home, with a recent strike by a workers' union demanding higher wages.Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s most valuable stock, have hit a 16-month low, with some analysts lowering profit estimates due to weak demand for smartphones and personal computers.

