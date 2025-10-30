Samsung Q3 net profit climbs on strong chip sales

Net profit came to 12.22 trillion won (US$8.6 billion) for the July–September period, up from 10.1 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Operating profit soared 32.5 percent year-on-year to 12.16 trillion won, while revenue rose 8.8 percent to 86.06 trillion won. The results surpassed market expectations, with analysts’ average estimate for net profit at 10.13 trillion won, according to a Yonhap Infomax survey.

Samsung’s semiconductor division posted a record 7 trillion won in operating profit, a sharp jump from just 400 billion won in the second quarter, driven largely by the robust performance of high bandwidth memory (HBM) products.

The DX division — encompassing Samsung’s mobile, TV, and home appliance businesses — also performed strongly, recording an operating profit of 3.5 trillion won amid sustained demand for foldable smartphones, the company said.