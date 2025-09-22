Samsung rolls out One UI 8 stable update for Galaxy S24

Samsung has officially released the stable version of One UI 8.0, based on Android 16, for its Galaxy S24 lineup, including the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

The update, carrying firmware version S92xNKSU4CYI7, is currently available in South Korea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the moment, there's no information about when Samsung will extend Galaxy S24's One UI 8 update to other regions. Typically, the brand, after releasing a new One UI 8 update in Korea, offers it internationally within a day, at least to high-end devices.

One UI 8 brings upgraded UI elements and new features that offer improved camera, communication, health tracking, multitasking, productivity, security and privacy, and accessibility experiences.

