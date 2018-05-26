San Diego proclaims May 28 as “100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Day”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The City of San Diego, which is the second-largest city in the U.S. State of California and eighth-largest in the U.S., has proclaimed May 28, 2018 as “100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Day” in the city. Presented by City Councilmember Christopher Ward, the proclamation was signed by San Diego Mayor, City Council President and all City Councilmembers.

In the proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, it is stated that “following the October Revolution in the Russian Empire, the Azerbaijani people established the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918.”

It is also noted that “the new democracy enacted many progressive reforms, including granting the right to vote to women in 1919, which made Azerbaijan not only the first majority-Muslim nation to empower women, but it also put the country ahead of many advanced nations of the time in championing women’s rights.”

The document stresses that after restoring its independence in 1991, “the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom and independence, and has become one of the world’s fastest developing and modernizing countries, the largest economy of the region and the biggest U.S. trade partner in the South Caucasus.” It further mentions that the United States was one of the first countries to recognize the Republic of Azerbaijan and establish full-fledged diplomatic relations with it.

The proclamation notes that represented by its Consul General in Los Angeles, Azerbaijan has formed a strong partnership with San Diego over the last few years. In conclusion, the City of San Diego declares, on behalf of the people of San Diego, May 28 to be the “100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Day” in the City.

