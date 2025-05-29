San Francisco Bay Area braces for extreme heat, elevated fire risk

A surge of early-season heat is expected to bake the interior regions of the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, triggering a heat advisory and elevated fire weather warnings.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously hot temperatures across inland valleys and the Santa Cruz Mountains, where highs are forecast to soar into the upper 90s and low 100s, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some locations could hit 106 degrees, with overnight lows stuck in the 60s, offering little relief after dark.

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and now includes much of the interior Central Coast, including Santa Cruz County, San Benito County and parts of the Salinas Valley.

In Wednesday’s forecast discussion, the agency noted the region could experience “some of the hottest temperatures of the year for some locations.”

The heat risk is likely to be most severe in certain areas, including the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay Hills, interior Central Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains. Towns like Boulder Creek and Ben Lomond are expected to hit the upper 90s, and vulnerable groups — including outdoor workers, older adults and unhoused residents, along with pets and livestock — face increased risk of heat-related illness, especially without proper cooling or hydration.

Beyond the heat, elevated fire danger is expected Friday into Saturday. The agency said daytime humidity may drop into the teens and low 20s. While winds are not forecast to be extreme, the dry air, dying grasses and recent vegetation fires are enough to raise alarms.