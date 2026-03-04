Sanctioned Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz catches fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, under multiple Western sanctions, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea, reports say.

The vessel reportedly stopped transmitting an AIS signal on March 2 after leaving Malta’s economic zone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Videos shared on X and Telegram suggest explosions preceded the fire, though there is no official confirmation of an attack.

The tanker is linked to Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which has faced sanctions from the U.S., UK, EU, Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand for supporting Russian energy operations. Turkish authorities were reportedly monitoring the situation with a patrol aircraft.

News.Az