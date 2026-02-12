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Carrier
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The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier involved in Middle East war operations, arrived in the Croatian city of Split on Saturday, according to a statement from the US embassy.28 Mar 2026-15:19
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Iran has warned that the logistics and support facilities enabling the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier to operate could become targets, according to a senior Iranian military spokesperson.16 Mar 2026-12:35
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Türkiye has deployed F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus, while France has sent its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the Middle East amid rising regional tensions. The developments come as military activity increases across the Eastern Mediterranean, with several countries reinforcing their naval and air presence.11 Mar 2026-13:33
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The United States will deploy a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran continues.07 Mar 2026-10:36
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The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage showing a strike on an Iranian Navy aircraft carrier.06 Mar 2026-10:32
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The Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, under multiple Western sanctions, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea, reports say.04 Mar 2026-11:20
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French President Emmanuel Macron stated that in recent hours, France deployed Rafale fighter jets, anti-air systems, and air radars to intercept missiles and drones.03 Mar 2026-23:26
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When the USS Gerald R. Ford entered the Eastern Mediterranean and approached the Israeli coast, the initial interpretation among analysts was familiar: deterrence. The deployment of the most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy was seen as a calibrated signal meant to prevent escalation rather than trigger it. However, the sequence of events quickly altered that perception.28 Feb 2026-12:43
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The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrived off the coast of Haifa, northern Israel, on Friday.27 Feb 2026-14:58
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Channels affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have circulated an AI-generated propaganda video portraying the destruction of a US naval carrier group in the Middle East.12 Feb 2026-10:52
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